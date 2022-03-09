WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Kansas marks two years since its first case of the coronavirus, it is also marking a grim milestone. On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that COVID-19 deaths went over 8,000.

Since Monday, the KDHE said 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That brings the state’s death toll to 8,003.

Governor Laura Kelly directed flags to be lowered until sundown Friday, Mar. 11, as a tribute to those who have died and those left behind.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” she said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The KDHE also shows 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days. In the 107 hospitals that reported to the state, there are a total of 248 COVID-19 patients:

228 are adults

20 are children

39 of the adults are in intensive care

The state says 552 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. In one week, the cases are up 1,453. Of the recent cases, 180 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 193 active clusters, 46 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities.

Active clusters by type

Colleges and universities: 2 (the same as last week)

Corrections: 11 (down 3)

Day cares: 2 (down 4)

Group living: 6 (down 2)

Health care: 4 (up 1)

Long-term care: 157 (down 29)

Private businesses: 4 (down 1)

Schools: 7 (down 7)

Sports: 0 (down 1)

While people may want to know the name of the 193 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, the KDHE named only three places:

Leonardville Nursing Home – 6 cases in the last 14 days

Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, Wichita – 8 cases in the last 14 days

Sterling Village, Sterling – 13 cases in the last 14 days

Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since Monday, the KDHE reports more than 8,500 doses have been administered:

1,648 Kansans got their first dose

2,226 got a second dose

4,677 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.40% have received at least one dose, while 57.61% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.