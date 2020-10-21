Five area seniors pass due to covid-19

FOUR STATE AREA — Five senior citizens are added to the list of covid-19 deaths in the Four State Region.

Two were in Newton County. A woman and man — both in their 70’s — had both been in the hospital before they died. The county now has 27 deaths.

In Barry County — one additional death was reported.A 79-year-old man who had no serious underlying health conditions and lived at home with his wife. He is the county’s 9th death.

And, two men in their 80’s were also reported Tuesday. One man lived in Barton County and the other in Jasper County. Health officials say coronavirus was a significant condition contributing to the deaths. Both had also been in the hospital prior to dying.

That’s now 42 deaths in Jasper County and three in Barton County.