FEMA to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance

WASHINGTON — Families that lost a loved one to COVID-19 will soon be able to receive financial assistance for funeral related expenses.

FEMA announced Wednesday on their website that under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act, they will provide outreach to families that directly lost an family member to COVID-19.

The agency says they are currently working towards an April start date.

According to the government site, to be eligible individuals must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

For now, FEMA asks that if you are considering applying you should hold on to any funerary related documentation such as:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

(receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened. Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

Funds will be sent either by mail, direct deposit, or whichever is chosen by the applicant.

A toll-free number will be available from their webpage along with additional information in the future.