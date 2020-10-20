Educator helps local families

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local educator is doing something to help families who can’t afford some basic needs right now.

You might be surprised to learn just how many kids in the Joplin School District are food insecure, nearly 60%. But that’s not the only economic challenge those students face.

That’s why Elizabeth Nichols, a fifth grade teacher at Soaring Heights Elementary School, is starting what’s known as a care closet. The idea came after she heard students making fun of a fellow classmate in need.

Elizabeth Nichols, Soaring Heights 5th Grade Teacher, said, “Overheard some students not being so kind and it really tugged at my heart and made me think that I need to do something to help these students that are in need.”

Teresa Adams, Principal, Soaring Heights Elementary, said, “Just her compassion, she’s just very passionate about kids and how they feel and making them feel good about themselves, and so uh she’s just a very compassionate person, that says a lot about her that she’s willing to take her own time to put something like this together.”

Nichols says a care closet is designed to augment existing programs that help students in need.

“We know Bright Futures is a great help to the schools and I just wanted to give the students a little bit more personal hygiene aspect because Bright Futures normally focusses more on the clothing and the shoes, we just want to combine to help as many students as we can,” said Nichols.

Nichols says the next step is to find a place to put the donations they get from the public. She says they can be brought to the school, or she’ll pick them up.

They need shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, new underwear and socks as well as gently used clothing.