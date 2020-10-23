Curious Minds Discovery Zone in Parsons makes best of pandemic timing

PARSONS, Ks. — Timing is everything, and covid-19 disrupted the plans of organizations around the world.

Becky Falke, Director at Curious Minds Discovery Zone, said, “I don’t want to say that it happened at the right time, but it happened at the right time.”

The pandemic made it difficult for several businesses to thrive, but it came at an oddly good time for Curious Minds Discovery Zone.

“So we had already purchased this building and were thinking about moving in the summer time, when the pandemic hit, but then we just had to put a little hold on and hold off because of the pandemic to get moved into this building.”

They were able to pivot during their remodel and create a new center prepared for covid.

“Because we hadn’t built and got the exhibits in here, we were able to convert our plans for what we were going to do to now make it pandemic safe.”

Now just two weeks from their official grand opening, curious minds is doing their best to handle the pandemic.

“People will go online to get their tickets and then pick a time slot for when can come so we can keep our building at a covid capacity level.”

While making sure that there is enough room to grow their program in the future.

“We do have an older space called a ‘Maker Space’, for 4th grade and older, that they’ll be secluded for them, so their little brothers and sisters won’t be able to go up the stairs to their loft Maker Space zone.”

And the community could not be happier to have them back.

Nichole Cares, Parsons Resident, said, “We are so excited, and definitely grateful to have this in our community. We were so fortunate in that they were able to expand. Our kids are just thrilled to be here today.”