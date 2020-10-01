Crowder to add Zoom Rooms to help remote classes

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri campus is adding new technology to give students and teachers more options for class. Crowder College will be adding Zoom Rooms to existing classrooms.

The technology bridges the gap when teachers and students can’t be in the same place. But this set-up allows a teacher to lead the class remotely while students are in the classroom.

Glenn Coltharp, Crowder President, said, “Bigger screens with it but also cameras that could follow a person uh and special microphones so that they’re able to do that.”

Crowder will use cares act funding for the project. They’re still determining exactly how many classrooms they’ll be able to add Zoom Room technology to.