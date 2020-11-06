Crosslines seeing increased demand due to pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even before the global pandemic started, there were a lot of families in need in the Joplin area. And now the services they provide are even more critical for those in need.

Some families come to Crosslines Ministries in Joplin needing assistance with food, others requiring clothing and still others for utility and rental assistance. As a result, Executive Director Rodney Rambo says every donation counts, regardless of the amount.

Rodney Rambo, Crosslines Executive Director, said, “Our community has been hit really hard, I mean the folks that work, you know, multiple jobs and kind of barely get by, Covid has put a really big hurt on them for sure.”

For example, the owner of an area spook house dropped off a $300 check Thursday as well as some canned goods collected at their business.

Meggie Etris, Owner, Wolfman’s House of Screams Spook House, said, “We promote it as if you bring a canned good or a non perishable food item you get a dollar off your ticket that night and so we collect the money and anything we make that night we donate to Crosslines food ministry.”

With the check presentation, the business had donated nearly a thousand dollars to the ministry over the last few years. And soon, Crosslines will offer another valuable program for families in need during the holiday season.

This is the 3rd year Crosslines has offered to give out toys for families because, during the holiday season, they don’t want families to have to choose between food or toys.

Carrie Pence, Director of Daily Operations, Crosslines Ministries Joplin, said, “They’ll ask for the service from the case manager in the front, and then somebody has a shopping list for the amount of children on the household and then they come through, they pick their things, we bag it up, and then they take it home.”

Pence says toys, either new, or gently used, are being accepted right now, and will be available for families to pick out between November 16th through December 17th.