Crawford County working to contain the virus in the county jail

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — With covid-19 cases continuing to climb one local sheriff and his team are doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus behind bars.

Sheriff Groves says thanks to hard work and due diligence, they’ve been able to keep their covid numbers low.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has made it a priority for his staff to make sure not only justice is served, but the health of officers and inmates is just as seriously.

Sheriff David, Groves Cherokee County, said, “We brought in private companies to sanitize the jail facilities, and upon being arrested they are given a list of screening questions, and temperature and medical screenings.”

These are only one of the many procedures done to make sure everyone stays safe. They’ve also limited on-sight visitation.

“For years we’ve had availability for video visitation, because again a lot of our inmates are not from our local area.”

Although Sheriff Groves and his staff have been successful in keeping covid numbers low, there is always concern. If an inmate does get the virus, special protocols are put in place, and the inmate is transferred to a special cell.

“We have two medical cells, so we’re able to isolate those from the general population. So we can help those who are positive medically, separate from the general population.”

These medical cells have negative pressure in them thus ventilating the air and keeping others safe.