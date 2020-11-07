CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Businesses in Crawford County are joining a new initiative to help safeguard community health.

It’s called the Crawford County United Pledge. Businesses can join if they encourage social distancing, wearing masks, and following good hygiene practices. Organizers say this is a way to ensure businesses don’t close back down during the pandemic.

Abigail Fern, PSU/Crawford Co. United, said, “Without proper mitigation strategies and keeping the covid-19 virus under control our economy could suffer and our businesses could shutdown we wouldn’t have a choice. So if we are all in this together if we are all united together including our businesses we have a much greater chance of keeping our economy strong.”

So far, more than 60 Crawford County businesses have signed the pledge.

If you would like to join – follow the link below.