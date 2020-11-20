Crawford County mobile covid-19 testing sees high demand

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — The Crawford County Health Department debuts its new covid-19 testing mobile unit Thursday. Health officials expected to treat patients for an hour — but, due to demand, patients were being tested for 3 hours.

Nurses who volunteered tested 5 patients at a time. In all- they were able to test more than 20 symptomatic patients.

Debra Anthony, Registered Nurse, said, “I like it because I think it’s important that we get out into other parts of Crawford County like the more rural communities that’s what I like best about it that we are doing it as a out reach.”

If you have symptoms of covid-19 and want to get tested at the mobile unit or have any questions call 620-687-9548.

Wednesday 11/18 at these estimated times:

Walnut 9:30 a.m.

Hepler 11:30 a.m.

Farlington 2 p.m.