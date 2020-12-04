Crawford County leaders working on update to mask policy

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County leaders announce they were working on an update to the county’s mask mitigation strategy.

Jeremy Johnson, Crawford County Commissioner, said, “If you look across the state, there’s no uniform approach to this, because it’s not in state statute as to how to approach public health in a pandemic.”

Right now in Crawford County, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room for businesses with the state and counties covid-19 restrictions. At first it may just be a warning if mask violations are found, but after that, organizations and businesses risk closure.

Leah Posterick, Co Owner of Signet Coffee Roasters, said, “It could make a crucial impact on any business, any business that has to close, for a week or a month, in the middle of COVID, could be disastrous.”

Crawford County Commissioners are working on a new mask policy. This would add a step in-between those penalties, offering a $500 dollar fine, giving businesses more leniency.

“Rather than going from you get a warning letter, to we’re going to close you down, having some steps in place, but also communicating those expectations so that everyone is on the same page so that it’s not this surprise by the way, everything closed down kind of thing,” said Johnson.

So they’re working with offices all over the county, to make sure this new policy can be executed effectively.

“Part of that process then is getting all of the law enforcement within the cities and the sheriff’s department, kind of on the same page with what the expectations are going to be for the county attorney since she would be the one pursuing the charges against a place.”

And while the new plan is still being reviewed, commissioners hope the policy will pass next week, so it can help the community as soon as possible.

“We want it to be a collaborative community process, from the beginning we don’t want it to be, and I don’t think people wanted someone telling them what to do pointing a finger saying ‘You’re doing the wrong thing, you’re being bad, here’s a fine’.”