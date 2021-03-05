Crawford County COVID-19 Update

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Crawford County Health Department has some positive updates on their case counts and vaccination progress.

Early Friday afternoon, the Health Department based in Pittsburg, Kansas released their most up to date case counts as well as current update on Phase 2.

At the moment, CCHD reports:

43 individuals in isolation

individuals in isolation 215 in quarantine

in quarantine 80 deaths total due to COVID-19

As the county shifts into Phase 2 of their vaccination plan, they’re also reminding those that were a part of Phase 1 can still get their vaccinations. The persons included in Phase 2 are “high-contact critical workers and congregate settings” such as:

Higher education staff

First Responders

Judicial/court system participants

Childcare workers

Food processing including meat processing

Grocery stores

Food service to include restaurants

Transportation organizations/suppliers

City/county public works

Dept. Motor Vehicles

U.S. Postal Service

Home care providers

Supplier of critical infrastructure service/supplies

If you or a family member belong to one of these areas and are seeking a COVID-19 vaccination, the County asks you call to schedule an appointment at (620) 724-6385 from 8 AM – 4:30 PM Mon-Fri.

The County’s Gating Criteria can be seen below which shows a reduction in new case counts and more: