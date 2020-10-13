Crawford County Commission holds emergency meeting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County Commissioners hold an emergency meeting this morning in response to the county’s growing number of covid-19 hospitalizations.

County health officials say local hospitals and health care systems are starting to get overwhelmed with patients.

After speaking with health care workers, commissioners are considering putting another limit on mass gatherings. They are also looking at ways to investigate where exactly in the county the most outbreaks are happening.

Commissioners could make decisions on to move the county forward at their next meeting this Friday.