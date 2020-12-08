Cox Health expanding coronavirus capacity

SOUTHWEST, Mo. — Cox Health is expanding its coronavirus capacity and protocols amid the pandemic.

They will be adding 33 beds to their Cox South covid ICU unit in Springfield by the end of December. They’re expanding in anticipation of more virus patients since it’s harder to transfer patients to other hospitals.

Steve Edwards, President and CEO of Cox Health, said, “Cox and Mercy struggle to have enough capacity. That’s another reason were building beds because we know we can’t send patients to other places because this pandemic is surging in all of our referable hospitals at the same time probably worse in Saint Louis and Kansas City than our region in terms of bed capacity.”

Cox Health is also adding rapid covid testing at all urgent cares starting Wednesday. That includes the locations in Monett, Springfield, and Ozark. Edwards also addressed the lack of healthcare in rural communities during the pandemic.

“Our financing is lined up for acute care. Other countries have more public funds go towards public health. We don’t have a lot of funding for public health and so most of these health departments are overwhelmed. Its about not having centralized control. You can’t put forth a policy in one city and not have a policy in the county and expect it to work.”

Cox Health is also having doctors virtually check in on non-infectious covid patients who are at home.