NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County is now up to a medium alert level for covid-19 cases.

This is according to the Newton County Health Department.

The recent spike in cases reports only mild or even no symptoms at all. Health department officials say the last two years have shown an increase in cases following the 4th of July holiday.

“If you’re going to be attending a large gathering event, you might just want to be aware. If you have an underlying health condition, that would put you at higher risk, and so those who have that underlying health condition should really be aware. You may not want to attend a large gathering event. If you’re healthy, especially younger, then your chances of getting a severe case are very minimal,” said Larry Bergner, Administrator, Newton County Health Department.

The CDC bases the level on three measurements: new covid-19 admissions, new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days, and the number of hospital beds occupied by covid-19 patients.

More than 90 reported covid-19 cases are active currently in the county.

Several of our other Four State counties are also in the medium level however, 9 of our counties are in the high level.