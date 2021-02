PARSONS, Ks. — The Walmart Supercenter in Parsons is making the covid-19 vaccine available through its pharmacy.

A limited supply will be available until Tuesday, March 2nd. Currently, residents who are 65 and older – or are a K-through-12 teacher qualify for the vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled over the phone through the store’s pharmacy while supplies last.

(620) 421 – 9200.