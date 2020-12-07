COVID-19 occupancy numbers rise in Joplin hospitals

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, medical workers tend to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the Nouvel Hospital Civil of Strasbourg, eastern France. Intensive care wards across France are filling up again with COVID-19 patients. Doctors are scrambling to create new ICU beds elsewhere to accommodate the sick, and asking what went wrong. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

Hospitalization numbers at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark, rose over the last week. As of Sunday, December 6, there is a 106-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is 11 more than the occupancy number from last week on Monday, November 30.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 106-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of December 6, there are 20 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is up one from Monday last week.

Joplin’s COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Sunday, December 6 at 10 p.m., reports that there have been a total of 3,838 COVID-19 cases in Joplin. Currently, the city has 281 active cases, 3,490 inactive cases, and 67 deaths. According to the dashboard, there have been 11 cases in the last day, 271 in the last seven days, and 526 cases in the last 14 days. The age group with the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Joplin are those age 20-29, sitting at 822 total cases. The age group with the next largest number of cases are those under age 20, with 552 total cases.