COVID-19 is on the rise in Neosho Co.

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kans. — Neosho County is seeing some of its worst case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the county Health Department, there are 425 active positive cases of COVID-19. That’s two-percent of the county’s population.

Officials are asking anyone showing symptoms to get tested at a testing facility.

The department will stop contact tracing at the end of the month, but officials recommend those who do test positive to alert anyone they may have come into close contact with.

“We have to have people understand some of this will have to be self-directed, meaning if they know they’re sick, stay home. That’s the most important thing that we can tell people, is to use that judgement and stay home if you are sick,” said Teresa Starr, NCHD Administrator

Currently, 54-percent of Neosho County residents have been vaccinated.