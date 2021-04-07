COVID-19 hospitalizations see increase at Joplin hospitals

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, medical transporter Adrian Parrilla moves a patient into a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. There are 3,250 people hospitalized statewide, a drop of more than 85% since peaking around 22,000 in early January, the state Department of Public Health reported Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers saw an increase this past week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Tuesday, April 6, there is a 17-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is two more than the occupancy number from last week on Tuesday, March 30.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 17-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of April 6, there are six Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is one more than the number from Tuesday, March 30.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Tuesday, April 6 at 10 p.m., there have been a total of 5,986 cases of the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin has 20 active cases, a decrease of three from 23 cases two weeks ago. There are 5,836 inactive cases in the city and 130 deaths, which is one additional death since a week ago. There have been eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, 25 cases in the last seven days, and 47 cases in the last 14 days.

The dashboard’s graph shows the low number of cases in Joplin is staying fairly consistent from over the couple months, as compared to months previous to mid-February. Residents in the age group 20 to 29 continue to have the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Joplin, with 1,276 cases—seven more cases than last week. Those in the age group 30 to 39 are second highest, with 876 cases—one more than last week. And those under 20 are close behind, with 844 cases—four more than last week.

The city is still in Phase 2—Step 4 of the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery. Joplin opened vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B—Tier 3 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution mid-March. This means those within this tier are eligible for their vaccine. This includes those deemed “Critical Infrastructure,” such as individuals in education, childcare, the communications sector, government, and various other sectors.

The city has also opened vaccine eligibility to Phase 2, which includes those deemed “Equity and Response Recovery.” This includes individuals in libraries, the chemical sector, food and agriculture sector, construction sector, higher education, and several other sectors. Phase 3, which encompasses the remainder of the population, opens for vaccine eligibility April 9.

In regard to vaccine clinics, the city is continuing to offer clinics to its residents. Check the City of Joplin’s website for information on future vaccine clinics.

For more information regarding Missouri’s vaccination plan, visit their COVID-19 website, which also provides a map of current and future vaccinators within the state.