COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Joplin after the New Year

Hospitalization numbers saw a rise over the last week following the New Year holiday at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Monday, January 5, there is a 91-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is seven more than the occupancy number from last week on Monday, December 28.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 91-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of January 5, there are 29 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is eight more than the number from Monday last week.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Monday, January 5 at 10 p.m., there have been a total of 4,812 cases of COVID-19 in Joplin. Joplin currently has 288 active cases, compared to last week’s 182—this is the number of residents who are COVID-19 positive and are in their isolation period. The city has 4,428 inactive cases and 96 deaths due to the Coronavirus. There have been 39 new cases in the last day, 260 cases in the last seven days, and 435 cases in the last 14 days.

In Joplin, the age group of those 20 to 29 is maintaining as the group with the most cases, sitting at 1011 COVID-19 cases. The two groups closest in numbers after the highest age group are those 30 to 39, with 700 cases, and those 20 and under, with 687 cases.

Joplin is currently in phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which allows long-term care facility residents and staff, as well as healthcare workers, the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Many are already receiving their second dose. Following this first phase is phase 1B, which allows high-risk individuals ages 18 to 64 and anyone age 65 or older, in addition to first responders and essential workers, the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. After that the vaccines will be distributed to the remainder of the population.