CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — The number of covid-19 hospitalizations continue to grow in Crawford County. Local health officials are working to get those numbers down as flu season creeps around the corner.

Dr. Timothy Stebbins, Emergency Dept. Director, Via Christi Hospital, said, “If you are ill and you get tested and your positive, there’s an isolation that goes with that. There’s also a quarantine for those close contacts. And that’s hard on people, and I understand it personally, I am currently on quarantine for close contact, I understand how hard that is.”

Dr. Timothy Stebbins knows all too well how much of a problem covid-19 has become for Southeast Kansas. He provides an update on the area’s status from quarantine.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital is inching closer to being at full capacity with patients. Girard Medical Center is at half capacity–working as an overflow for Via Christi.

“Last week has been particularly challenging for our hospital systems in Crawford county and that we have increased from 5 to 10 hospitalizations related to COVID to 20 currently today.”

The majority of these patients are in the 40 to 80 age range, and they are on ventilators.

With flu season quickly approaching, local health experts are hoping hospitals don’t become even more overwhelmed, because right now, it’s looking that way.

“There’s a couple things I need the community to do personally, as a health officer. One is get your flu shots. We need that vaccination to minimize flu’s impact in our hospital systems as well.”

In the meantime, Ascension Via Christi, Girard Medical Center, and Health Services out of Fort Scott will be partnering together to accommodate the region’s growing need for hospital space. Each facility has outlined surge and overflow plans, but cases are starting to stack up a little too quickly.

“We have full ICU’s all around the region. And that is starting to become a problem.”

Dr. Stebbins says there are no plans to implement any new health orders in the coming months. And he does expect hospitalization numbers to continue to climb.