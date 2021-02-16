COVID-19 hospitalization numbers decrease further at Joplin hospitals

Dr. Rita McGuire, an obstetrician and infection control specialist at Roseland Community Hospital talks Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, with staff members about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. McGuire says countering misinformation and mistrust about vaccinations is a daily battle. Many workers ”have not forgotten about those studies where they used us as experiments,” McGuire said, including the infamous Tuskegee research on Blacks with syphilis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continued to decrease over the last week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Monday, February 15, there is a 36-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is two less than the occupancy number from last week on Sunday, February 7.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 36-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of February 15, there are nine Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is half, or nine less than, the number from Sunday, February 7.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Monday, February 15 at 10 p.m., there have been a total of 5,749 cases of the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin has 50 active cases, compared to 124 last week. There are 5,576 inactive cases in the city and 123 deaths due to COVID-19, which is only one more death than last week. This is the least number of COVID-19 deaths in Joplin, reported in a week’s time, on the dashboard in recent months. There have been 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Joplin within the last day, 52 cases in the last seven days, and 151 cases in the last 14 days.

The dashboard’s graph shows that there has been a fairly steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the City of Joplin over the last month. Residents in the age group 20 to 29 continue to have the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Joplin, with 1,211 cases—11 more cases than last week. Those in the age group 30 to 39 are second-highest, with 842 cases—13 more than last week. And those under 20 are close behind, with 817 cases—13 more than last week.

Joplin is currently in Phase 1B—Tier 1 and Phase 1B—Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Missouri residents who fall into these two tiers of Phase 1B, along with those who fall into the previous phase who have yet to receive their vaccine, are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1B—Tier 1 includes first responders, emergency services, and public health infrastructure; this group breaks down to non-patient facing public health infrastructure, first responders, emergency management and public works, and the emergency services sector. Phase 1B—Tier 2 includes high-risk individuals; this group breaks down to anyone age 65 and older, and any adult who is at an increased risk of severe illness.

The City specifies on their vaccine infographic that “supplies are limited.” The following vaccine phases include Phase 1B—Tier 3, Phase 2, then Phase 3. Vaccine distribution will advance in line with vaccine availability. The state of Missouri ensures that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Missouri residents, including those without health insurance.

For more information regarding Missouri’s vaccination plan, visit their COVID-19 website, which also provides a map of current and future vaccinators within the state.