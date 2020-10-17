Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in dire need of donations

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is seeing a drop in donations.

Their donors are the sole providers of blood to 44 area hospitals in the area. They say they’re hurting after losing 350 blood drives because of the pandemic.

Chris Pilgrim, Media Relations Representative, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, said “The need for blood is great in fact in the last couple of months we have seen our area hospital usage go up, spike tremendously. We are seeing it at rates we haven’t seen in over three years. You combine the need for blood going up with the amount of donations going down and you can see why its a real challenge meeting our day to day needs.”

Next week CBCO will be hosting blood drives in Columbus, Lamar, Carthage, and Cassville.

Joplin Donation Center in Northpark Mall is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

Monday, October 19th:

Columbus Community Blood Drive — 320 E 3rd St., Columbus Ks. 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

First Christian Church — 1208 Walnut, Lamar, Mo. 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday October 22nd:

Boots and Badges Blood Drive — 231 S Main, Carthage, Mo. 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 23:

Mill Street Church of Christ — 1104 Mill St. Cassville, Mo. 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.