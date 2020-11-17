CJ, Carthage, & Webb Release Joint Statement on Mask Mandate Plea

MISSOURI – Three local mayors have released a joint statement concerning COVID-19 protocol Tuesday afternoon.
Carl Junction Mayor Mark Powers, Carthage Mayor Dan Rife, and Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale each signed a joint statement urging residents to once again help in flattening the curve.
This comes after the mask mandate request from several local health organizations.
The release is as follows:
We have been made aware that our two major hospitals are nearing capacity in their COVID units. They are very concerned as we enter the normal, annual flu season and the holidays. They have requested that our cities help as best we can to once again flatten this curve.
The cities of Carl Junction, Carthage, and Webb City jointly encourage our good citizens to double down on your COVID protocols. Practice good hygiene and wash your hands often. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid places where safe distancing is not possible. And, when you are in a place where you do not feel safely distanced from others please put on a face mask. Please honor local businesses who require face masks. Also, please wash your mask or replace it often for increased sanitary purposes.
We cannot predict that doubling down on these protocols will change the curve but if it keeps just on person out of the hospital our extra efforts will have been worth it. We trust our good people to do their part and know in our three cities we are in this together.Mark Powers, Mayor, Carl Junction Missouri | Dan Rife, Mayor, Carthage Missouri | Lynn Ragsdale, Mayor, Webb City Missouri