WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 30 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. One of the new deaths is a child who died in January.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release details about the deaths, just the approximate age. The child who died was in the 10-17-year-old age group. The state’s new seven-day rolling average number of deaths is six, down from seven on Monday.

The KDHE also reports 125 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. In the 107 hospitals that reported numbers Tuesday, there are 517 adult and 26 pediatric COVID-19 patients. Eighty-four of the adult patients are in intensive care.

Another 2,362 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. Of the recent positive cases, 196 are the COVID-19 omicron variant. None are the delta variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 341 active clusters this week, 34 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (41), day cares (26), and long-term care facilities (214). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases in last
14 days
CorrectionsEl Dorado Correctional FacilityEl Dorado5
Ellsworth CFEllsworth11
Shawnee County JailTopeka6
Wyandotte County Detention CenterKansas City14
Group livingKansas Neurological InstituteTopeka8
Starkey Inc.Wichita9
Health careLarned State HospitalLarned6
Long-term careAscension Living Via Christi VillageHays17
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita7
Bethany HomeLindsborg9
Bickford of Mission SpringsMission8
Bright Place WestTopeka5
Brookdale LeawoodLeawood5
Brookdale Senior LivingMcPherson5
Delmar Gardens of Overland ParkOverland Park12
Garden TerraceOverland Park15
Lakeview VillageLenexa6
Midland CareTopeka7
Moundridge ManorMoundridge7
Overland Park Care CenterOverland Park9
Park West Plaza Assisted LivingWichita8
Plaza West Healthcare and RehabTopeka15
Pleasant View HomeInman5
Providence Living CenterTopeka16
Rolling Hills Health and RehabTopeka5
Schowalter VillaHesston7
Silvercrest at College ViewLenexa9
Spring Hill Care and RehabSpring Hill12
Sunrise of LenexaLenexa12
Tanglewood Health and RehabilitationTopeka16
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka5
Topeka Presbyterian ManorTopeka5
Unified Care HomesWichita5
Via Christi Village McLeanWichita7
Villa St. FrancisOlathe6
Village ShalomOverland Park8
SchoolSmoky Valley High SchoolLindsborg5
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports more than 8,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

  • 3,217 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 2,453 got a second dose
  • 3,157 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.89% have received at least one dose, while 56.92% have completed a vaccine series.