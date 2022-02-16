WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 30 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. One of the new deaths is a child who died in January.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release details about the deaths, just the approximate age. The child who died was in the 10-17-year-old age group. The state’s new seven-day rolling average number of deaths is six, down from seven on Monday.
The KDHE also reports 125 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. In the 107 hospitals that reported numbers Tuesday, there are 517 adult and 26 pediatric COVID-19 patients. Eighty-four of the adult patients are in intensive care.
Another 2,362 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. Of the recent positive cases, 196 are the COVID-19 omicron variant. None are the delta variant.
Active coronavirus clusters
Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 341 active clusters this week, 34 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (41), day cares (26), and long-term care facilities (214). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases in last
14 days
|Corrections
|El Dorado Correctional Facility
|El Dorado
|5
|Ellsworth CF
|Ellsworth
|11
|Shawnee County Jail
|Topeka
|6
|Wyandotte County Detention Center
|Kansas City
|14
|Group living
|Kansas Neurological Institute
|Topeka
|8
|Starkey Inc.
|Wichita
|9
|Health care
|Larned State Hospital
|Larned
|6
|Long-term care
|Ascension Living Via Christi Village
|Hays
|17
|Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove
|Wichita
|7
|Bethany Home
|Lindsborg
|9
|Bickford of Mission Springs
|Mission
|8
|Bright Place West
|Topeka
|5
|Brookdale Leawood
|Leawood
|5
|Brookdale Senior Living
|McPherson
|5
|Delmar Gardens of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|12
|Garden Terrace
|Overland Park
|15
|Lakeview Village
|Lenexa
|6
|Midland Care
|Topeka
|7
|Moundridge Manor
|Moundridge
|7
|Overland Park Care Center
|Overland Park
|9
|Park West Plaza Assisted Living
|Wichita
|8
|Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab
|Topeka
|15
|Pleasant View Home
|Inman
|5
|Providence Living Center
|Topeka
|16
|Rolling Hills Health and Rehab
|Topeka
|5
|Schowalter Villa
|Hesston
|7
|Silvercrest at College View
|Lenexa
|9
|Spring Hill Care and Rehab
|Spring Hill
|12
|Sunrise of Lenexa
|Lenexa
|12
|Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation
|Topeka
|16
|The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living
|Topeka
|5
|Topeka Presbyterian Manor
|Topeka
|5
|Unified Care Homes
|Wichita
|5
|Via Christi Village McLean
|Wichita
|7
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|6
|Village Shalom
|Overland Park
|8
|School
|Smoky Valley High School
|Lindsborg
|5
The KDHE reports more than 8,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:
- 3,217 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
- 2,453 got a second dose
- 3,157 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.89% have received at least one dose, while 56.92% have completed a vaccine series.