Change in Individuals Qualifying for COVID-19 Vaccine Coming Up

MISSOURI — The State of Missouri will soon activate the next tier of their COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Beginning March 15th, Missouri will allow residents in the ‘Phase 1B – Tier 3’ category to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Tier 3 will add the following individuals:

• Teachers and other staff in pre-K- 12 schools

• Faculty and staff of state licensed facilities providing care for children

• Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications

services

• Employees that provide services in the dams sector

• Employees that provide energy services, regardless of energy source

• Employees of certain food production and processing facilities

• Elected officials required for the continuity of government

• Employees that provide IT services

• Employees in the nuclear materials sector

• Employees in the transportation sector

• Employees in the water or wastewater sectors

Those in earlier tiers still qualify for vaccination such as those in the health care field, people over 65 years of age, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The Jasper County Health Department recommends that individuals requesting to be

immunized register on the states Vaccine Navigator by either calling (877) 435-8411 or online here. If you are over 65 and need assistance registering please contact the Area Agency on Aging at (417)781-7562.