Carthage Mass Vaccination Clinic

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department is partnering with Missouri National Guard to provide COVID vaccines to Missouri residents.

Dates and Times:

Tuesday March 2, 2021 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Wednesday March 3, 2021 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

How to register:

To get registered for this event go to www.mostopscovid.com, click on “register now” and follow the onscreen instructions. After you register you will get an email to schedule an appointment. Make sure you are scheduling for a mass vaccination in Jasper County.

You must be eligible under the currently open phases in Missouri to get an email for scheduling.

You must be scheduling for your first dose of the vaccine. No second dose appointments are available at this event.

If you do not have internet, please call the Missouri state COVID hotline at 877-435-8411.

The Jasper County Health Dept. will not be able to schedule an appointment for you. You must register with the Missouri Vaccine Navigator www.mostopscovid.com or call the Missouri state COVID hotline at 877-435-8411. If you are over the age of 65 and need assistance with this process you may reach out to the Area Agency on Aging by calling 417-781-7562.

***The Health Department has stated that they will be administering 2,000 doses of the vaccine.

Preparing for your appointment:

Bring a photo ID

Bring your patient ID. This number will be provided to you when you register at

www.mostopscovid.com

Arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time.

Wear a short sleeve shirt.

Following your vaccination, you will be asked to wait at the site for a 15-minute monitoring period.