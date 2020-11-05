Carthage businesses offering free Wi-Fi to students

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage businesses are helping students learn from home during the pandemic. A dozen businesses are offering students free Wi-Fi including Carthage Public Library and Fair Acres Family YMCA.

Students can work on their assignments at home and save their work then they can upload it when they get a Wi-Fi connection. Carthage school administrators say this is helping students complete their work at home.

Beth Hunt, Curriculum Director For Carthage R-9 Schools, said, “One of the needs that arose during the Spring was we have a large number of students who don’t have internet or Wi-Fi access. So we have partnered with some of the businesses in cartage to advertise their free Wi-Fi and to help provide locations where our students can go to upload materials to complete homework.”

The Carthage R-9 School District also gave students laptops to use at home for distance learning.