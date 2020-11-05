Carthage businesses offering free Wi-Fi to students

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Jessica Djukic

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage businesses are helping students learn from home during the pandemic. A dozen businesses are offering students free Wi-Fi including Carthage Public Library and Fair Acres Family YMCA.

Students can work on their assignments at home and save their work then they can upload it when they get a Wi-Fi connection. Carthage school administrators say this is helping students complete their work at home.

Beth Hunt, Curriculum Director For Carthage R-9 Schools, said, “One of the needs that arose during the Spring was we have a large number of students who don’t have internet or Wi-Fi access. So we have partnered with some of the businesses in cartage to advertise their free Wi-Fi and to help provide locations where our students can go to upload materials to complete homework.”

The Carthage R-9 School District also gave students laptops to use at home for distance learning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories