Carl Junction to host trunk-or-treat

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction will be holding a trunk-or-treat, but it’ll be a little different this year.

There will be more than 12 businesses that will be attending the event using either trunks or tents to hand out candy.

Some of the businesses include Hershey’s Ice Cream, Flounder’s Restaraunt, and Pig Out Grill.

Teddy Bear Mobile will also be attending selling its stuffed animals and 20% of the proceeds will be benefiting the Shop With A Cop program this year. The event will be October 30th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carl Junction Community Center.