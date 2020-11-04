Bella Vista closures due to COVID-19

Arraignments are happening via Zoom

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista District Court is canceled for 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 5 because of COVID-19.

The decision to close was made by Judge Ray Bunch.

The Bella Vista District Court office will remain open to take payments.

The Bella Vista Court clerk will reschedule all cases and send notices to those who are impacted, according to a city memo.

The arraignments will be done via Zoom beginning at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5. There will be no in-person proceedings.

You can click here to connect online to pay fees.

City Hall, 101 Town Center, and Community Development Services, 616 W. Lancashire Blvd., are closed all of this week.

City business is being handled by phone, email and online. Bella Vista administrators will reassess the closure situation on Friday, Nov. 6.

For assistance, call the city’s main number at 479-876-1255 or email info@bellavistaar.gov.