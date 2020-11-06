B&B Theatre in Neosho reopens with new covid-19 precautions

NEOSHO, Mo. — B&B Theatre in Neosho has been closed–until now.

The theatre had been open for 3 months during the pandemic, but recently closed for a few weeks. Now open, they are taking new safety precautions for covid-19 and hopes to keep guests coming back.

They’ll be required to sit two seats away from each other and wear a mask. While eating, masks can be taken off and everyone will be kept at a six foot distance.

Buzz Ball, B&B Theater, District Manager, said, “Our mantra is bringing the magic of the movies to our guests, we don’t have customers we have guests and um but we want to do that on the full time basis with all of our hours and once we get to do that then we will be feeling really good.”

B&B Theater is open Monday through Thursday for the 7 p.m. Shows only and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows.