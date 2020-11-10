Barton County Makes Application Available to Request CARES Act Funding

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Barton County is now accepting applicants for CARES Act Funding

On March 27th, 2020, Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The CARES Act established the Coronavirus Relief Fund and appropriated $150 billion to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Under the CARES Act, the funds are to be used to make payments for specified uses based on the requirements of the CARES Act requirements and United States Department of Treasury guidance. Generally, the CARES Act provides that payments may only be used to cover costs that: (1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 for the government; and (3) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.

Expenditures must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency. Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the CARES Act. Expenditures using CARES Act fund payments must be reasonably necessary. For further information, please refer to the guidance issued by Treasury.

On April 28, 2020, Barton County received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri State Treasurer regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds from the State of Missouri to Barton County. After approving and returning a certification for payment to the State of Missouri, on May 6, Barton County received $1,378,979.00.

Process

Barton County has reviewed the requirements of the CARES Act and the guidance issued by the Department of Treasury and has been working to identify community priorities and develop an application process to allow applicants to request CARES Act funds and make award decisions for the use of funds.

Application

The County is making an application available to request CARES Act funds. For the final round of funding, local governments, non-profits and small businesses will be eligible to submit an application. Applications for the final round of funding must be based on requests for reimbursement of eligible expenses or costs already incurred during the period March 1 through December 30, 2020 and must satisfy the requirements of the CARES Act and Treasury guidance. Applicants will be required to submit sufficient supporting documentation such as invoices, receipts, and proof of payment.

The County is allocating the remaining CARES Act funds for the final round of award decisions.

Applications for the final round of funding can be turned in at any time. As applications are received the County Commission will review and evaluate the applications for completeness (including supporting documentation), compliance with the CARES Act requirements and Treasury guidance, and anticipates making award decisions weekly. Award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the County prior to disbursement of awarded funds.

The application is available by contacting the County Clerk`s office. Call 417-682-3529 or by email at: countyclerk@countyofbarton.com