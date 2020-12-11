Barton County health officials issue plea to citizens

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Barton County health officials and county leaders are asking the community for help during the pandemic.

In a joint statement released by Barton County officials and hospitals, they are asking the community to wear masks. This is in response to an increase of covid-19 patients in local hospitals. Beds used for other patients with life threatening injuries or illnesses are now occupied. This forces those seeking treatment to be transferred to hospitals farther away from their families.

Chris Wyatt. Cox Barton County Hospital President, said, “So this letter was a joint effort to politely ask the community to come together, do your part, we’re not forcing you, we know that our community, if asked, they will step up and do the right thing.”

Officials say this recommendation doesn’t apply to those with physical health or medical issues, which would be hindered by the mask.