At-home COVID tests available for Missourians

MISSOURI — At-home tests that check for presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now available for free to Missouri residents.

A Missourian choosing this testing option will order the free testing kit online, and the kit will be delivered to the home in two days. The kit is good for six months and comes with easy-to-follow instructions.

Once the individual performs the collection by nasal swab, the testing kit needs to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Shipping is also free. Test results are then provided via email within two days.

Testing remains a key tool to keeping Missourians safe. Testing is not only for those who are symptomatic, but important for periodic surveillance especially when interacting with vulnerable populations and crowds. Many camps, events, and travel now require evidence of a negative test result before participation.

A COVID-19 test is a one-time assessment, and will only show if the individual is infected at the time of the test. For those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, testing is highly recommended. Those who have had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should also consider being tested.

Order a kit or find in-person, free community events at: health.mo.gov/communitytest