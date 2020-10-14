Ascension Via Christi pauses elective/non-emergent procedures

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Christina Valdez

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital is pausing elective and non-emergent procedures in Pittsburg. It’s because of the increase in covid-19 cases in Crawford and Bourbon Counties.

The plan allows non-emergency patients to relocate to sister hospitals in Wichita and Manhattan to provide additional clinical support and resources. Patients scheduled for non-emergent procedures will be notified of cancellations or rescheduling needs.

If patients have any additional questions, they should consult with their physicians.

