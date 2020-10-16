Area schools working covid protocols into daily schedule

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Some Southwest Missouri schools are nearly two months into the school year, with coronavirus protocols becoming a standard part of the class schedule.

Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Superintendent, said, “I can’t tell you we haven’t had bumps in the road – I can’t tell you there hasn’t been issues that we’ve had to deal with but all things considered, it’s gone really well.”

Webb City Superintendent Dr. Tony Rossetti says the district has come a long way since August. That’s when covid-19 cases forced the kindergarten center to shut down for nearly two weeks.

“A lot of anxiety for us at the beginning of the year, especially right out the gate.”

They’ve learned a lot since then.

“I really thought the student pop would be the only issue we’d have to work with – it’s both it’s our staff and our students because substitutes are like gold. We can’t find them.”

Webb City updates its coronavirus totals every week on its website. Many other districts have a similar dashboard. But parents can also every district at once through a new graphic breakdown at the state level.

Dr. Randall Williams Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, said, “Since the start of the COVID-19 challenge, we have been committed to communicating the best possible information to our citizens every day. These dashboards are the next step in our efforts to get better every day for our citizens.”