Area health organizations issue plea for mask ordinance to local officials

JOPLIN, Mo. — The state of Missouri is now averaging more than 4,000 new covid-19 cases a day. That’s among the reasons why area health organizations are pushing for action to stop its spread.

In an open letter, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Freeman Health System, the Community Clinic of Joplin, Access Family Care, and the Jasper County Health Department are pleading with city and county leaders to enact a mask ordinance. Joplin’s mask ordinance lasted for five weeks but was not renewed.

Since the end of the Joplin mask ordinance, Dr. Robert McNab says the Freeman Health System has experienced a seven fold increase in the death rate.

Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman Covid-19 Unit Director, said, “And there’s no reason to expect that number of death rate will not continue to go up until we slow down transmissions.”

Jeremy Drinkwitz, President, Mercy Hospital Joplin, said, “The resources in our hospital are limited, there is such as thing as capacity, we’re getting really close, and if we continue this trajectory, then we will reach capacity and so we have to stop it on the front end, that’s the transmission, we’re at the back end of this, and so we need some action now to really slow down the transmission in our community.”

Jeremy Drinkwitz says moving excess patients with covid 19 to hospitals in larger cities isn’t an option anymore because they too have reached capacity.

“We still have people we take care of every other day about other things and that’s what we’re really concerned about.”

Dr. Robert McNab says the average stay for patients in the hospital is just three days, but that doesn’t hold true for many coronavirus victims.

“We’ve had patients here for months at a time utilizing those resources, you know we’re definitely continuing to see an increase in the utilization of those resources and it absolutely does compete with our ability to take care of every other health need,” said McNab

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley says he wants to meet with Commissioners in Newton and Jasper County on the topic before discussing it with Joplin Council Members. But he’ll have to wait when it comes to Jasper County Commissioners, one of whom has covid-19 and the other two are in quarantine.