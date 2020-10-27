Area grocer still struggling to stock some products during the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — As coronavirus cases both locally and nationally continue to climb, grocery stores are taking heed to the warning and ensuring their shelves are stocked.

Fox Farm Whole Food in Joplin says back in March when the shutdown was in place, they were tirelessly working to provide food and produce for their customers.

Months later, they are still experiencing issues with warehouses as certain products continue to be out of stock.

Right now, they are working to stock up on what they can–like bulk items, noodles and other non-perishables.

Shawna Spry, Fox Farm Whole Food, said, “We’re trying to order extra and have a supply of what we can get, right now it’s harder to find supplies to get things so when we are able to, we are purchasing more to have that available.”

Spry adds certain vitamin supplements have also been flying off shelves as people try to build up their immunity from the disease.