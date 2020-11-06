Area charities seeing food stores lower than usual ahead of Thanksgiving

JOPLIN, Mo. — Charities around the country are getting ready for their annual Thanksgiving dinners, however, covid-19 has been creating a couple of problems for them.

Marty Norris, Salvation Army Lieutenant, said, “Basically if we all go down, a lot of people suffer.”

Since the coronavirus started, many food banks are facing increased demands from the community. Feeding America estimates that there has been a 60% increase in need of food assistance.

Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director, said, “As time has gone on, especially these past few months, there’s been probably a 20-25% increase in people needing extra things, and extra food, so we’ve had to be extra creative to make food stretch.”

“We’ve emptied the whole cupboard out probably 3-4 times in the last several months.

And with Thanksgiving coming up, they’re facing the fact–they’re going to be some complications.

“Usually at Thanksgiving time, everybody from the community can come, they can come in and celebrate Thanksgiving together the Saturday before Thanksgiving, however this year, that’s not possible.”

They’re now adjusting.

“We can’t serve a meal inside, so basically we’re going to have everything set up as a to go meal,” said Norris.

And holding out hope, members in the community have been coming together to restock shelves and give their time.

“MSSU just did a campaign for us, a nonperishable food campaign for us, and that restocked our cupboards,” said Gurley.

In an effort to help out those in the community who need help.

“We’ve all been sticking together through this COVID-19 thing really well, and so to add the upcoming holidays coming and having everybody reaching out like that is going to mean a lot to a lot of people who this has taken a devastating toll on.”