All Missourian adults eligible for Joplin Health Dept.’s vaccination clinic

JOPLIN, Mo. — As all Missourian adults become eligible for the coronavirus vaccination starting Friday, April 9, the City of Joplin Health Department will offer a Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day. During this clinic Health Department staff will offer 80 first dose Moderna vaccines to Missourians age 18 and older.

The City Health Department is now utilizing Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator for appointment registration. Individuals can go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or they can call the Southwest Missouri Regional COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. Citizens needing assistance with registration can call the Joplin Health Department at 417-623-6122. Area Agency on Aging is also providing assistance for citizens needing help with registration and rides to their vaccination clinic. AAA staff can be reached at 417-781-7562 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m.

This walk-up indoor vaccination clinic will be held at the upper level of the Joplin Health Department, 321 East 4th Street. ALL individuals MUST have an appointment to receive a vaccine.

This clinic is open to Missourians 18 years old and above according to Missouri’s Covid-19 Vaccination Plan. Established by the State of Missouri, this plan was introduced earlier this year to help address the priority phases of adults seeking a vaccination. For details of the Priority Phases, visit the State’s website at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.