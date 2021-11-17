All fully vaccinated adults eligible for COVID-19 booster shots in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that all fully vaccinated Kansans over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

Kansas residents who will receive the booster dosage must have received either their second dose of Modern or Pfizer vaccines or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 6 months prior.

“Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic,” Kelly said. “Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said making the booster shots available to everyone will help slow the spread of the disease.

“As we move into the winter months, Kansans will increasingly be indoors, putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the virus,” Secretary Lee Norman, M.D., Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “Allowing Kansans to self-determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 ensures that every tool is available to protect themselves and reduce the possibility of a winter COVID-19 surge.”