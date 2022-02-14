WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas are the lowest in the past three months. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 1,996 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The last time the number of new cases was below 2,000 was Nov. 8, 2021, when the state reported 1,929 cases.

The KDHE does not have a way to know how many people test positive with at-home testing kits. Of the recent positive cases, 201 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and six are the delta variant.

The KDHE said another 14 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,860. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths in Kansas is seven.

Since Friday morning, another 83 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, the state does not track when COVID-19 patients are released from the hospital.

Over the weekend, another 8,800 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

2,229 got their first dose

3,026 got their second dose

3,559 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.79% have received at least one dose, while 56.83% have completed a vaccine series.