46% of staff vaccinated in Missouri nursing homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some nursing homes and care facilities in Missouri are struggling as the Delta variant surges.

Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows nursing home facilities are lagging in staff vaccinations.

In Missouri, only 46 percent of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The administrator of four care facilities in Ozark, Steven Sallee, said they are fortunate to have high vaccination rates in their facilities.

“We’re very thankful that our employees take this seriously even when they’re out of the facility,” says Sallee. “It allows our residents that safety.”

Sallee said that with no COVID-19 outbreaks, the nursing homes could return to some normalcy. However, there are guidelines in place if an outbreak of COVID-19 were to happen.

“If either an employee or resident tests positive, we will immediately do a full test of all residents and employees,” Sallee said.

In other care facilities, visitation can still be limited.

Mark Applegate’s mother lives in a care facility in Republic.

“Right now, we can go two times a week for 15 minutes at a time,” Applegate said. “It’s an outdoor visit, so we schedule it early in the morning, so it isn’t hot.”

He said the staff vaccination rate for his mother’s facility is below 40 percent.