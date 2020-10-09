33 Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Bourbon CO Law Enforcement Center

BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — Bourbon County announces 33 confirmed cases at the Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center.

This includes 24 inmates and 8 correctional officers and one deputy.

Testing for all residents and staff was completed this past Tuesday (October 06, 2010). The Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center officials has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances.

As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps were implemented: