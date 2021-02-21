Coronavirus vaccination clinic to be held in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY — McDonald County is hosting a Coronavirus vaccination clinic this week.

The mass vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Corcoran Ball Park.

The Health Department is teaming up with The National Guard, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Along with KCU nurses to distribute the shots.

Greg Sweeten, McDonald Co Emergency Management Director, says, “They just have to fall under the 65 and older or preexisting conditions. But we just want to stress this is open to any Missouri resident that has those conditions.”

To get your free Coronavirus vaccination bring your ID and insurance card.

The event will run from 8:30 A.M. until 5 P.M. Tuesday and Wednesday.

You have until Noon Monday to register for the clinic.

For information on how to register call The Health Department to register at 417-223-4351