Coronavirus trends improving in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Coronavirus trends are improving in Crawford County – leading county leaders not to make changes to health orders.

County Commissioners say new cases are significantly down – now sitting at 65 positive tests for the week.

Ascension Via Christi now has additional capacity available, something that was not the case just a few days ago.

Commissioners are reiterating that masks are required inside businesses, both by workers and patrons, and that they have the authority to shut a facility down if they don’t comply.