Coronavirus testing improving in Oklahoma

Okla. — COVID-19 testing in the Sooner State is being improved through efforts from Oklahoma State University.

The lab in Stillwater has acquired supplies that can help test about 10,000 Coronavirus test samples.

This capability can help out the many healthcare workers handling testing statewide.

OSU’s Center for Health Sciences received special certification to complete these tests.

Medical professionals will first have to swab the individual who they believe may be infected.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will be reaching out to health agencies next week on how to get these tests examined.

Testing will begin next week at OSU’s diagnostic laboratory.