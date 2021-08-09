Coronavirus protocols have been finalized for the Carl Junction school district

CARL JUNCTION, MO – The Carl Junction Board of Education finalizes its Coronavirus plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

Tonight, the school board approved recommending mask wearing, but leaving it up to the decision of the parents.

The school district says they will continue social distancing and disinfect frequently.

“It’s going to look a lot like we did last year. Unfortunately when we ended in may we thought we would start the year like it used to be before COVID, but we will have a lot of layers of protection in place for our kids.” Says Dr. Phillip Cook, Carl Junction Superintendent.

He says the plan is finalized but it can always change if they need to relax or enforce more safety protocols depending on local Coronavirus cases.