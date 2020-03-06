Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA- There is one confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

State officials confirm within the last few minutes, It’s a male in his 50’s who’d recently traveled to Italy. His symptoms started February 29th.

He was traveled through the Tulsa airport on February 23rd.

Tulsa Mayor, GT Bynum says they’ve known it wasn’t a matter of if, but when they saw the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

Mayor Bynum encourages residents to focus on the things they can control, like frequent handwashing, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze or when you feel ill, stay home.

He emphasizes this is just one person that traveled internationally, not an area wide infection.

The man is in stable condition at his home where he’s in isolation.

The CDC says the Coronavirus is a rapidly growing virus infecting thousands, that being said, many are making full recoveries.

Tulsa Department of Health officials say to remain calm, and do your best to keep best practices in mind to remain safe.

Health officials say the contagious life of the virus seems to be one to two days before symptoms start showing, but it’s a evolving virus that doctors are trying to figure out.

THD says they’re positive on the outlook of the situation.

“THD has established a phone bank to answer calls from the community. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 and their risk for exposure can contact THD at 918-582-9355. Operators will be available until 7 PM this evening.” Tulsa Health Department

The CDC recommends getting your home ready for a possible infection.