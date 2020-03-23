Coronavirus Case Being Treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin

“After having been tested for COVID-19 at an emergency department in the surrounding area, a patient was referred to Mercy Hospital Joplin for care. Since arriving to our hospital, the patient’s test results came back positive. Our staff was prepared and has continuously followed the appropriate CDC protocols since the patient arrived in order to eliminate any risk of exposure to co-workers and patients.”

Mercy Hospital Joplin

It’s important to note, this does not mean Joplin has a confirmed case. This simply confirms a person who has the virus sought treatment at this hospital.

The patient was tested in Bourbon County.

We’ve had confirmed cases in Jasper County, Bourbon County, Cherokee County, and Crawford County.